(Washington) -- Funding to assist law enforcement agencies in smaller communities recently passed the U.S. House of Representatives.
By a 360-to-64 vote, the House approved the Invest to Protect Act, which would create a grant program for police departments with fewer than 125 officers to fund training, access to mental health resources, recruitment and retention. Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne introduced the bill earlier this year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Axne says the bill providing resources for smaller department received bipartisan support.
"What I see here is it got the support it needed--it's a great bipartisan bill--that bill bring support right into Shenandoah, Red Oak and Atlantic--I could go on and on," said Axne. "Let's talk about every suburb in the Des Moines area. This is every town in Iowa, every sheriff's office--with the exception of the biggest in Des Moines--is going to be able to see enhanced funding for their police department."
Axne hopes the bill dispels the notion that Democratic congressional representatives support defunding law enforcement agencies.
"That, of course, is a lie that somebody made up," she said. "I don't know of any Democrat in the House that supports that. We fund the police--we've done so year after year. This is just another piece to show that we want to make sure our communities are safe, and that our police are working for people in the communities."
The congresswoman says the bill is in addition to other measures approved in Congress providing support for police.
"The other pieces I voted for--like our Mental Health Justice Act," said Axne, "and our Violence Incident Clearance Act, which helps us clear up crimes across the country. And then, more support in general just to make sure we break the cycle of violence--that's community based intervention programs."
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto sponsored a similar measure awaiting action in the U.S. Senate. Axne hopes the bill is passed in the Senate and receives President Biden's signature before the end of the year. You can hear the entire interview with Cindy Axne here: