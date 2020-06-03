(Des Moines) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne looks forward to hitting the campaign trail again--when it's safe to do so.
Axne was unchallenged for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District's Democratic nomination in Tuesday's primary. She faces a rematch for reelection in November from former Congressman David Young, who won the Republican nomination over Bill Schafer. Axne defeated the two-term congressman in November, 2018. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday, Axne says being uncontested in this election felt strange.
"Well, it was a lot less chaotic leading up the primary night, that's for sure," said Axne. "It was a very strange primary in general, just knowing that I didn't have a challenger. Obviously, we're at home with the curfew, and it's something that was very different from the last time I won. Nonetheless, it's exciting to see so many people out voting, and so many people who voted by mail. I can tell there's a lot of excitement surrounding this race, and the race in November."
Like other candidates, the West Des Moines Democrat has been unable to campaign in person because of COVID-19, and this past week's social unrest stemming from the George Floyd murder in Minneapolis. Axne says she's eager to resume live campaigning to defend her record.
"Over these past few months, Iowans have faced a pandemic that's touched every facet of our lives," she said. "It really shows how important it is to have a government that's working to help, and things like affordable and quality health care, including the ability to get that here, regardless of a preexisting condition, and the fact that Iowa workers need good paying jobs, and Iowa businesses need an economy that values Main Street over Wall Street."
Axne disputes Young's claim that she's too liberal for the 3rd district, having voted "98% of the time with Nancy Pelosi." The congresswoman says her record is more bipartisan than when Young was in Washington.
"I have a voting record that votes more with the Republicans than he ever did with the Democrats," said Axne. "So, he had a much-higher voting record with his own party than I do right now. Even though most of us have voted with our parties most of the time, I still show more of an ability to communicate with people across the aisle to get work done with my colleagues. By the way, my bills that have passed, every single one of them have been in a bipartisan fashion."
Axne adds she'll vote against her own party on issues, if need be. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.