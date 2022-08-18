(Des Moines) -- Wednesday marked Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne's turn to address state fairgoers.
The West Des Moines Democrat recapped her career and discussed her vote on a recent issue in her appearance at the Des Moines Register's Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair. Specifically, Axne extolled the virtues of the Inflation Reduction Tax. Approved by the U.S. House and Senate along party lines, President Biden signed the measure into law this year. Calling it "one of the most monumental pieces of legislation" passed in Congress in decades, she says the bill will cap prescription drug costs for Medicare recipients to no more than $2,000 per year, and would limit insulin costs for diabetics.
"We have made it such that insulin will be no more than $35 a month," said Axne, "because I'm tired of seeing hardworking Iowans who are trying to live a retirement of dignity struggle to keep their lights on, and pay for their diabetes insulin. And, it's time we changed that."
Axne, who is running for a third term as the state's 3rd district representative, says the bill will also address climate change in the wake of disastrous flooding and storms in Iowa in recent years.
"I started out this job with a hundred-year flood on the Missouri River that's supposed to happen every hundred years," she said. "Well folks, that's happening far too often. We've seen three derechos come through Iowa--storms that many of us have never seen in our lives. Our farmers know that we've got to address the issues of climate, so that they can have better yields, so that they can put in less input, and that their profitability can be greater."
The congresswoman rejected claims by Republican opponents that the bill would increase government spending, and taxes for Americans. She says the measure won't be paid for "on the backs of Iowans."
"Well, if you're making over $400,000 a year, or if your company grosses a million dollars, you're going to feel a little bit of input," said Axne. "But, guess what, I think most of you are like me--you don't remotely fall into those categories. So, it's time for those people to pay their fair share, because everybody on Main Street Iowa's doing it. That's right."
Axne faces a tough reelection challenge from Republican nominee Zach Nunn in the November general election. Nunn blasted the Inflation Reduction Act during his state fair soapbox speech last weekend.