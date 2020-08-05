(Des Moines) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne remains hopeful Congress and the White House will reach agreement on a coronavirus relief bill by the end of the week.
Negotiations continue in the nation's capital between both sides on the latest relief package. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Axne says she's prepared to vote on the bill anytime a bill is finalized.
"People want this done as quickly as possible," said Axne. "We've got to continue to support the people who are unemployed, as the numbers continue to go up, and of course, put more money in people's pockets to keep roofs over their heads, as they can't afford rent, and support our hospitals--all of this. Everybody wants to come to an agreement--it's just figuring out how to fine tune those details."
Extension of unemployment benefits remains a sticking point in settling on a final measure. Axne supports continuing benefits for those who are still out of work because of COVID-19 related closures. Axne says the extension would not only help the unemployed, but also the economy.
"I understand that some folks think that we shouldn't be giving more than what they could make on regular unemployment," she said. "Well, listen, they're putting that money back into circulation within the economy. What's that doing is keeping other people employed. It's giving people money in their pockets to actually go spend at the local stores, restaurants, grocery stores, etcetera. So, it doesn't just help those that are unemployed, it helps everybody in the community by continuing to support other businesses, so that we don't see other businesses hit hard."
The West Des Moines Democrat also calls inclusion of the Reviving the Economy Sustainability Towards a Recovery in Twenty-twenty, or RESTART Act. Axne is among the cosponsors of the bill, which would assist service industry businesses hit hard by coronavirus-related shutdowns--including restaurants and hotels
"These are businesses that have literally lost over half their revenue--if not all their revenue--at this time," said Axne. "So, the RESTART Act creates a new fully-guaranteed loan program to cover six months of businesses normal expenses--including payroll, utilities, interest on mortgage--all those things--for businesses who have lost 25% of their revenue."
You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.