(Shenandoah) -- The two major candidates for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District seat face off on KMA ahead of the November general elections.
Recently, both Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne and State Senator Zach Nunn agreed to participate in a candidates' forum Sunday, October 9 at 6 p.m. Broadcast live from the KMA studios in Shenandoah, the forum airs on both KMA AM 960 and FM 99.1, with livestream video at kmaland.com. A West Des Moines Democrat, Axne is seeking her third term in Congress. Nunn defeated two other opponents for the Republican nomination in the June Iowa Primary.
With the October forum, KMA News continues its tradition of hosting events bringing political candidates to the listening audience. KMA also continues another election tradition this fall, with its "Meet the Candidates" series of interviews on KMA's "Morning Line" program, leading up to the November 8 general elections.
Work on the forum's format takes place in the coming weeks.