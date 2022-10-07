(Shenandoah) -- One of the nation's hottest congressional races takes center stage at a special event on KMA this weekend.
Preparations are underway for KMA's Candidates Forum featuring the two contestants vying for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District. Incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne and Republican challenger Zach Nunn square off live from the KMA studios in Shenandoah Sunday night at 6. The forum airs on KMA AM 960, with livestream video at kmaland.com. Under the forum's format, each candidate is allowed a two-minute opening statement--the order of which is determined by lot. They'll also receive two minutes to answer a series of questions based on a wide variety of topics. The forum wraps up with two-minute closing statements by each candidate. Axne, a West Des Moines Democrat, is seeking a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Axne defeated then-Republican incumbent David Young in 2018, and was reelected over Young in a 2020 rematch. Axne defended her record in a June interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program.
"I've been at this job for the last three years," said Axne, "and have been running since five years ago--2017. And, I do this because I want to make sure Iowans are getting a fair shake, and save money where we can, put it back in their pockets, have access to things like quality insurance and prescription drugs. So, I feel really good about where I stand on all these things."
Currently an Iowa state senator, Nunn defeated two other candidates to win the Republican nomination in June. Following that victory, Nunn told KMA News his team feels confident they can bring progress from Iowa back into the federal government.
"Iowa has a lot of projects that work -- we cut taxes and Washington, D.C. levies the greatest tax in Americana history," said Nunn. "We have moved forward with projects that have been successful for Iowa farmers, families, energy independence where as Washington, D.C. has moved in the complete opposite direction -- mandates on farms, burdens on families, and dependency on foreign oil."
Political observers across the country have the 3rd district race on their radar screens. On a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Radio Iowa News Director O. Kay Henderson says the Axne-Nunn matchup is considered as one of the most competitive races in the November general elections. She adds Republicans target Axne's seat as one to flip in the effort to take control of the U.S. House.
"It's definitely one that was an early target for Republicans by this time last year," said Henderson. "As soon as the maps were approved in the fall, Cindy Axne knew that she had a race on her hands. And, Republicans were out there looking for candidates to match against her."
One key factor in this year's election involves redistricting. Under the new district maps, Fremont, Mills and Pottawattamie counties are now in Iowa's 4th Congressional District. And, the new 3rd district now juts out into a good portion of south central Iowa. Again, Sunday night's candidates forum between Cindy Axne and Zach Nunn airs at 6 p.m. on KMA AM 960, with livestream video at kmaland.com.