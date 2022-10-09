(Shenandoah) -- Two contentious local issues were covered during Sunday night's candidates forum on KMA, featuring Iowa's 3rd Congressional District contestants.
Both incumbent Democrat Cindy Axne and Republican challenger Zach Nunn addressed questions pertaining to energy policy. Both candidates were asked whether they support wind turbine projects--including Invenergy's proposed Shenandoah Hills wind farm. Axne, who is seeking her third term in the U.S. House of Representatives, says Iowa has a huge opportunity to benefit from both wind and solar energy production.
"Now, I do understand the point of these folks who say it disrupts their lives, and they're concerned about it for their communities," said Axne. "We absolutely should be working with these communities on how we can address these issues. I want to make sure that we have every opportunity here in Iowa to expand our growth in this sector, sell it outside of our state, use as much as we possibly can here for individuals and for businesses, but then to also make profitability off of it."
While saying she favors expansion of wind energy, the West Des Moines Democrat adds questions raised in local communities regarding such projects must be addressed--and solutions to problems found.
"If we can upgrade these wind turbines to address those issues these communities are facing," she said, "whether it's noise or whatever their concerns are, we should be able to do those types of things for them. It's not as if people don't want to have clean energy, they also just want to make sure their lifestyle isn't too much impacted by it."
Nunn says supervisors in Page, Fremont and Madison counties he's talked to feel there's a great opportunity in Iowa for wind turbines--a successful green energy. But, the state senator adds local residents feel they have no voice in such projects.
"Absentee landlords--many of whom live in places like California and New York, and donate to people all over the world--are finding themselves enriched," said Nunn, "while others have to live up the street from massive wind farms that can create challenges to their health, with beacons shining all night, and become a real blight on their ability to take care of their property and land."
Nunn favors three approaches to turbine projects.
"First among these is returning it back to our county supervisors and our local government to be able to have appropriate standoff to these," he said, "and to make sure we're not subsidizing an industry that's supposed to be able to stand on its own. Equally, we shouldn't be in a position where we have massive turbine blades that have no place to go, and end up being a blight or a danger going forward."
Both candidates were also asked whether they favor the use of eminent domain in acquiring property for proposed carbon sequestration projects--such as Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express pipeline. Nunn says using eminent domain as a tool to force pipeline projects on landowners is something Iowa must be cautious about.
"Always, if there's an opportunity for a right away--meaning an area owned by the state or federal government--those should be the first priorities," said Nunn. "Second, there needs to be transparency in pricing, so that one farmer and another farmer are not pitted off against each other in a bidding war. They should be clean from the beginning. Third, we need to make sure we have the ability to move our precious commodities to the places where they can be processed, as well as have the ability to get them to ports in a safe, reliable fashion going forward. And, the landowner in those very rare circumstances where we need to find a way to get through should be fully compensated."
Axne, meanwhile, says she's against any use of eminent domain for pipeline projects.
"Eminent domain should be used for public good," said Axne. "I don't think this project rises to the level of that. Certainly, our farmers' land should be used to produce the food and fuel that's so necessary for this country and this world. I want to make sure if they're cutting through their land, if we're taking any of their property, if anybody's going after that, that there's going to be something positive coming out of this."
Axne and Nunn also squared off on questions regarding the economy, immigration, abortion and Russia's war against Ukraine. A video presentation of Sunday night's forum is available here: