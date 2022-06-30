(Undated) -- Work on the 2023 Farm Bill is already underway.
Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne joined local and state agriculture officials in a round table discussion regarding the next Farm Bill in Dallas County Wednesday. Axne tells KMA News participants provided input on the full gamut of topics related to the bill, such as the need for additional disaster relief.
"Obviously, we've got issues here in Iowa when it comes to impacting agriculture with extreme weather issues," said Axne. "We talked a lot about crop insurance. We talked a lot about insurance related to those who don't have crop insurance, or if they want to farm something different or organically, they're not able to get the crop insurance they need--it's too expensive."
Another topic explored was the need for expansion of opportunities for processing capabilities in the state.
"We know Milo Locker can't do everybody's beef in this state," she said. "They're trying hard. But, they have been actively working with Secretary Vilsack to increase regional processing across the Midwest--actually in Council Bluffs, where the first grant is going. We talked a lot about how do we level the playing field for type of farming and agriculture that we like to do here in Iowa, so that everyone gets a good shake, and also mitigate their risk."
Axne adds participants also want additional protection against diseases--such as the Avian flu that's hammered poultry flocks across the region and country.
"We need things like vaccines," said Axne. "We need more support for things like African swine fever control I've put in place in a bill of mine to add more inspectors at our ports of authority, so that we don't bring that to our shores, and decimate Iowa's agriculture system."
Other round table participants included USDA Rural Development State Director Theresa Greenfield, and Farm Service Agency State Director Matt Russell. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: