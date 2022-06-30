Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. Gusty winds diminishing during the afternoon. High 94F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.