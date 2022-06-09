(Washington) -- Now that she knows her opponent this fall, Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says she's ready for another reelection campaign.
Axne vies for a third term in the U.S. House of Representatives against State Senator Zach Nunn, who defeated two other opponents in Tuesday's Iowa Primary for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District's Republican nomination. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, the West Des Moines Democrat says she was prepared for whoever won the GOP nomination.
"I've been at this job for the last three years," said Axne, "and have been running since five years ago--2017. And, I do this because I want to make sure Iowans are getting a fair shake, and save money where we can, put it back in their pockets, have access to things like quality insurance and prescription drugs. So, I feel really good about where I stand on all these things."
In his interview with KMA News Tuesday evening, Nunn indicated inflation and high gas prices would be big issues in his campaign. Axne says blaming President Biden for rising gas prices is a false narrative.
"What the president has done, and what I have done, is ensure we lower that by making sure E-15 can be delivered year 'round," she said. "He was with me in Menlo to make that announcement. So, not only are we working to lower gas prices at the pump for all Americans who have access to this, but also put more money in the pockets of our farmers. So, I'm ready for that attack."
Likewise, Axne says she'll talk about actions taken to battle inflation and supply chain issues during her tenure.
"I'll go out there armed with the truth to explain how we got there," said Axne, "and why it's important to continue to elect people like me who actually want to work on those issues through things like my seven-point supply chain management (agenda) that includes shipping, and drivers on the roads, and a supply chain management within the administration, no matter what president sits there, and the other things that I'm doing to move this agenda forward, and lower costs for Iowans. I'm going to run on all that, because I've got plenty to run on."
Axne adds she's willing to participate with Nunn in public forums during the general election campaign. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: