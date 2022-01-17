(Washington) -- Efforts to make it easier for veterans to attend college or a vocational school are growing in Congress.
Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne proposes the Student Work Study Modernization Act. Axne's bill would allow part-time student veterans to access the VA work study programs, ensuring they can complete their certification or degree without taking on huge amounts of student debt and still care for themselves and their family. Currently, Axne says work-study programs are only available through the Department of Veterans Affairs for full-time student veterans.
"What we have are 47% of our student veterans are married--and nearly half have one child or more," said Axne. "So, going to school part time is more appropriate for their lifestyle, and be able to attend to their family needs, as well. Unfortunately, they're not able to get those benefits that those full-time students are getting."
Axne says veterans should be receiving assistance to return to school following their service to the country--regardless of whether they're full-time or part-time students.
"As somebody who went back to school as an adult to get a degree for me, I understand the pressures those families face with kids and other jobs," she said. "Let's give those families a break--and that's what that bill does."
Organizations supporting Axne's bill include the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Military Veterans Advocacy, the Disabled Veterans of America, Paralyzed Veterans of America and the Association of Community College Trustees. Axne made her comments in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program.