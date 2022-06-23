(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is among lawmakers asking for an extension of child nutrition waivers across the country.
Axne and other U.S. House colleagues are pushing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to extend the USDA's waivers allowing children to receive free school lunches regardless of their income. Imposed by the federal government as a result of COVID-19, the waivers expire June 30 unless Congress takes action to renew them. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, the West Des Moines Democrat says the waivers are critical for children and families.
"My belief is that no child in this country should ever go hungry," said Axne. "You learn better, you achieve more when you have a fully belly. Unfortunately, countless students across Iowa and across the country rely on their school for these nutritious meals, so that they can thrive. If the USDA free meal waivers expire--which they're supposed to at the end of the month--that would mean those students might not have another place to get a meal."
Axne is among the cosponsors of the Keeping School Meals Flexibility Act, which waives certain requirements for school meal programs. Though an agreement to extend waivers reportedly was reached this week, the congresswoman is concerned about pushback that would kill any extension.
"A lot of this was boosted during COVID-19 as part of the coronavirus relief package," she said. "And so, some folks just look at that stuff and say, 'oh, hey, that was a COVID thing. We need to move on.' Well, that's not the case. We've always needed to make sure our kids have food in their bellies. We've got to make sure we're extending this."
With inflation and soaring food and fuel prices, Axne says now is not the time to end the school lunch support. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: