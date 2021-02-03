(Des Moines) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is self-quarantining after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.
On Wednesday afternoon, the congresswoman's office issued a statement, indicating a staff member that accompanied Axne on her recent 16-county district tour began experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19 over the weekend. The staffer received a positive COVID test result on Wednesday. Two days earlier, Axne entered a precautionary self-quarantine, and will receive a COVID-19 test soon. Her office says she's not currently experiencing any symptoms.
Axne's office says events held last week were done with strict COVID-19 protocols in place, including face masks for every attendee and social distancing at all stops. In addition, team members contacted everyone who attended with the affected staffer earlier this week to inform them of the positive COVID case, and are now updating all attendees with new information.
The congresswoman is participating in regular U.S. House business remotely this week--casting votes and attending hearings virtually. Back in January, Axne was among congressional members vaccinated for COVID-19. In an earlier interview with KMA News, Axne says she was vaccinated under the Government Continuity Plan, established by President George W. Bush's administration following the 9/11 attacks to ensure government continues to function in case of an emergency.
"Based on government continuity statutes," said Axne, "there's a select number of vaccines that are reserved that help preserve the continuity of federal government. Those vaccines include those for the president, the vice president and members of Congress, really so we can keep governing."
The West Des Moines Democrat received her second COVID shot two weeks ago. Axne made no mention of her current quarantine in an interview with KMA News as part of Thursday's "Morning Line" program.