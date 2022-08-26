(Washington) -- President Biden this week announced a comprehensive plan to forgive student loan debt.
Under the president's plan, the Department of Education will provide up to $20,000 in debt cancellation to Pell Grant recipients with loans held by the federal government, and up to $10,000 in debt cancellation to non-Pell Grant recipients. Borrowers are eligible for this relief if their individual income is less than $125,000, or $250,000 for married couples. The White House says no high-income individual or high-income household--in the top 5% of incomes--will benefit from this action. In addition, the plan also extends the pause on federal student loan repayments one final time through December 31. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says the Biden Administration's proposal isn't a long term solution to rising student debt.
"I don't look at this as a long term or permanent fix in any way, share or form," said Axne. "And, if I would have done anything like this, I'd be looking at figuring out how we can make this a better opportunity across the board for everybody by lowering the cost of school, and fixing the student loan rate, in general."
The West Des Moines Democrat says students must understand their obligations to repay student loan, as well as postsecondary alternatives to four-year institutions, such as trade schools and apprenticeship programs. At the same time, she says the high costs of college education must be addressed.
"Here in Iowa, even, we're topsy-turvey just like any other state," she said. "Back in the day, the majority of the college costs at a regents institution--so, you know, our public schools--60% of it would have come from the state financing it, then about 40% from the students. That's reserved now. So, not only has college gone up, but there's also a reversal on who's paying the bulk of it."
Axne disputes comments from Republican opponents says Biden's plan will increase inflation and taxes. She points to a Goldman Sachs analysis Thursday indicating student loan forgiveness will have a modest impact on the national debt, but slightly lower inflation. The congresswoman says that's important.
"People come to my office all the time," said Axne. "I hear from realtors that student loan debt is strapping people from buying new homes. When folks buy a property, not only does that help the economy--with, you know, paying for the house to be built and those workers to built it, but it's all the stuff they buy to put in there--that creates jobs in America for appliances, and things. If they build a family, all this stuff. It helps build our economy."
Additionally, Axne cites an education department's announcement of an income-driver repayment plan, capping monthly student loan repayments at 5% of income. She says the plan ensures that borrowers' loan balances won't grow as long as they're making payments. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: