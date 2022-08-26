Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High around 85F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.