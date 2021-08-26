(Washington) -- While saying the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan could have been smoother, Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne backs President Biden's decision to leave the war-torn country.
The Wes Des Moines Democrat was among U.S. House members attending a briefing earlier this week on developments in the Middle Eastern country, which is now under Taliban control. The White House said Wednesday that around 83,000 people have been evacuated since August 14th, including 13,400 within a 24-hour period this week. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says both the Trump and Biden Administrations knew the importance of getting U.S. troops out of Afghanistan.
"Certainly, President Trump and the last administration determined it was time to remove the troops," said Axne, "and, you know, I believe that our troops should come home. There was always an expectation that it wasn't going to be an easy task. President Trump knew that, and President Biden knows that, as well. But, I would say both administrations knew how important it was to get our troops home, and to ensure that we protected what was built up for Afghanistan, and that every attempt has been made to do that."
But, Axne says Biden is the fourth president to deal with U.S. presence in Afghanistan, and made the right decision to follow the previously-negotiated pullout.
"I imagine the president, himself, believes this could have been done better," she said. "But, I appreciate his commitment to not continuing a war that's gone on for nearly 20 years, especially since President Trump had already negotiated a withdrawal before President Biden took office."
Axne adds that the speed at which the Taliban took control of the country suprised not only Biden, but Congress and the U.S. military.
"No matter who was in charge, or when it was, we were going to see this," said Axne. "It escalated a lot faster that we would have expected. It escalated a heck of a lot faster than our military had anticipated, and actually had reported out to Congress and those committees of jurisdiction on. So, everybody was taken a little bit by surprise by this."
However, the congresswoman says the focus now should be evacuating remaining Americans and Afghan refugees out of the country before the August 31st deadline. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: