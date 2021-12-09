(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is expressing mixed emotions to the Environmental Protection Agency's proposed renewable fuel obligations for 2011 and '22, and the revision of the 2020 target.
Earlier this week, the EPA announced Renewable Fuel Volumes for 2022 more than 3.5 billion gallons higher than the volume of renewable fuel used in 2020. The proposed volume of advanced biofuel for 2022 is more than billion gallons greater than the volume used in 2020. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says the RVOs the 2022 numbers set the biofuels industry on the right path.
"We've had ups and downs over the last several years," said Axne. "We were under threat in the biofuel industry. I wanted to see certainty moving forward with 2022, and we've got that. So, I'm thrilled with what we've got coming for us, not just in the RVOs--so that we can make sure we are getting the right blends, and supporting our Iowa farmers and our ethanol industry--but of course, to help combat climate (change) across this country, which is what the product does."
However, the West Des Moines Democrat is disappointed over the EPA's decision to retroactively lower the 2020 RVO target.
"You know, we're basically staying flat for 2021 with the blending requirements," she said. "We're moving forward, and having better blending requirements in 2022--so more business for our
farmers and our ethanol industry--but in retroactive for 2020, we're literally not going to get any support there."
Axne says the 2020 numbers will benefit the fossil fuel industry.
"It basically puts money in their pocket," said the congresswoman. "It doesn't necessarily hurt our farmers, but it puts money in the pockets of big oil. So, I wasn't really thrilled about that. But, we're moving forward now, and we're going to make it better."
Axne joined other members of the U.S. House's Biofuels Caucus in sending a letter to the EPA expressing their concerns over the 2020 RVO, saying "it does not reflect a sufficient commitment to renewable fuels and family farmers." You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: