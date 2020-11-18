(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is sending good wishes to Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley.
The West Des Moines Democrat is wishing Iowa's senior senator a speedy recovery after he confirmed Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Grassley has been quarantining after learning he was in close contact with someone who also tested positive for coronavirus. Axne reacted to Grassley's situation in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning.
"Certainly, we all hope for the best for him, and his family," said Axne. "I'm glad he's demonstrating the right way to do things by self-quarantining now, and I hope people take that to heart, follow his lead if they've been in contact, or at least tested positive."
Axne says Grassley's case serves as a reminder of the dangers of COVID-19.
"Again, it's just another harsh reminder that COVID-19 is more uncontained now than at any other time during this pandemic," she said. "I think by Senator Grassley getting it, which is so unfortunate, it just really shows this can happen to anyone."
Axne also reacted to Governor Kim Reynolds' new public health measures announced this week. Among the measures: mandating masks for anyone entering indoor spaces or state executive buildings for 15 minutes or longer. Axne says the measures were necessary, as the state's health care facilities and workers have been pushed to the max.
"We are running out of bed space," said Axne. "We do not have the support that we need should this continue to spike in Iowa. All of our prosperity and opportunity is tied to making sure that we follow some of the framework around people safe. I'm happy to see that these new mitigation measures announced by the governor on Monday are a step toward slowing this unsustainable spread of this virus. I do hope that we see improvement in numbers in the coming weeks, that she'll keep looking at these, and making sure that we go even further."
The congresswoman hopes that more people take the necessary mitigation steps to halt the escalating COVID numbers statewide.
"I would just err on the side of caution," she said, "and everybody do what we need to do, which is wear a mask all the time when you're out in public, obviously, social distance from people, and don't go out if you're sick. If everybody followed those three things, we could have been through this a heck of a lot further than we have in this country."
You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" program at kmaland.com.