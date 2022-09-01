(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is among those watching the continuing investigation into classified documents found at former President Trump's Florida home.
In its latest court filing this week, the U.S. Justice Department alleged government documents were likely concealed and removed from a storage room at Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago as part of an effort to "obstruct" the FBI's investigation into potential mishandling of classified materials. Justice Department officials say more than 320 documents have now been recovered at Mar-a-Lago, including more than 100 seized in the FBI search last month. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne stressed that the FBI conducted a search and seizure at the former president's home, not a "raid." She added the FBI went in after Trump failed to return classified materials to the National Archives as requested.
"You know, the National Archives contacted the president's lawyers in 2021 to figure how they could get what they knew was missing correspondence from Trump's departure from the White House," said Axne. "That was going on in 2021, then those weren't turned over."
Axne says Trump's avoidance of returning the documents led to a grand jury's subpoena allowing the FBI to search Mar-a-Lago from an inquiry standpoint. While saying she's concentrating on issues affecting Iowans, the West Des Moines Democrat says she'll continue to monitor developments surrounding the investigation.
"I'm going to watch the investigation as it continues" she said. "I'm going to remain focused on Iowa's issues like I always do. But, I'm certainly concerned that the former president may have kept sensitive information that our country needs to be kept sensitive in a non-secure location--and that's the big issue here."
Axne, however, responded to comments from Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and other critics, claiming the Trump document seizure amounted to "political bias" on the FBI's part.
"Since the head of the FBI (Christopher Wray) was appointed by Trump," said Axne, "I think they ought to look in the mirror. They literally have somebody who was appointed by Trump executing this as a leader of the organization. So, I find that to be another false narrative."
Grassley made his comments earlier this week in Bedford, the ending point of his yearly 99-county tour across the state. A Florida judge was scheduled today (Thursday) to hear arguments from Trump's defense team, calling for a special master to review the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago--something the Justice Department argues is not necessary. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: