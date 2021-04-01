(Undated) -- For the past year, COVID-19 has forced congressional representatives to conduct meetings with constituents virtually.
Recently, Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne met in person with residents across southwest Iowa as part of a swing through the 3rd Congressional District. One of her stops was in Shenandoah, where Axne visited Brown's Shoe Fit. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says she enjoyed talking with new owner/manager Tim Harris, and finding out more about one of Shenandoah's oldest businesses.
"It's a really interesting business," said Axne. "It started here in Iowa. I like how they structure themselves to really give employees ownership, and a stake in the business, and a chance to make some good money, and bring a good business to the community."
The West Des Moines Democrat also stopped in Hamburg, a community still recovering from the disastrous floods of 2019. While saying the community still has a long way to go, she adds seeing Hamburg's recovery and its resiliency has been impressive.
"It was good to go meet with folks who have businesses that they put back up again, and are running really well," she said. "It was great to talk with folks about the economic issues that the community is facing, as well as housing. That was one of the key discussions coming out of the conversation in Hamburg, is that they're lacking in affordable housing now. We haven't been able to get that piece of it taken care of yet as far as some housing that was taken out because of the floods, and we've got to get some additional housing for folks to be there."
Axne is also pleased that the city's Ditch 8 levee is being raised eight feet--replacing the dirt that was removed from the structure following the 2011 floods. Back in February, city officials signed an agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers signed a project agreement as part of a section from the 2020 Water Resources Development Act, or WRDA.
"When this all happened," said Axne, "when they had to tear down the levee that would have kept them safe, I can't think of the worst bureaucracy and red tape in government to do something like that. So, we're all so happy. Of course, the folks at Hamburg are thrilled that we were able to change this policy, and now they'll be able to build that levee eight feet higher--which is significant, of course, to keep the city safe."
Axne, along with Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, both pushed legislation making temporary flood control structures permanent. The congresswoman also visited Malvern, Council Bluffs and Red Oak during her southwest Iowa trek. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.