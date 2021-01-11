(Washington) -- Members of KMAland's congressional delegation have been vaccinated for COVID-19.
Shortly before last Wednesday's protests broke out during the certification of the Electoral College results, Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne was vaccinated under the Government Continuity Plan. Axne tells KMA News President George W. Bush's administration established the plan following the 9/11 attacks to ensure government continues to function in case of an emergency.
"Based on government continuity statutes," said Axne, "there's a select number of vaccines that are reserved that help preserve the continuity of federal government. Those vaccines include those for the president, the vice president and members of Congress, really so we can keep governing."
The congresswoman received the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. She will receive her second dose in approximately three weeks. Axne says she followed the advice of her doctor--who also serves other members of Congress--in getting the vaccine. She also wants to set an example.
"I want to show that this vaccine is safe," she said, "but also to follow the advice I'm giving everyone else. If your doctor says it's time to get the vaccine, get the vaccine."
The West Des Moines Democrat says she understands the public's frustration watching congressional representatives vaccinated before regular people. Axne says it demonstrates the need to expedite the vaccine's availability to all Iowans.
"Listen, it's frustrating to me, too," said Axne. "I want to make sure that people in Iowa get the vaccine. I know it's not getting out there quickly enough, but the law does not let me redesignate my dose as a member of Congress to someone else. So, to hear some of the other lawmakers say, 'I'm not going to take this so it can go to someone in Iowa' is just bunk. It will sit on a shelve unused if I don't follow my doctor's advice. And, I don't think that's a smart move."
Axne says provisions under the second COVID-19 relief bill approved late last month includes provisions for increased vaccine production and distribution.
"We've got to make sure we're putting the resources behind it," she said. "We didn't have all those resources there until we had the second round of that COVID bill. So, we've been pushing federal and state officials to increase the rates of vaccinations as fast as we can, without losing safety. We've got to watch that at the same time."
Approximately $19 million is included for Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Act for vaccine development, and $8.75 million to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for distribution and tracking of vaccines across state and local health agencies.