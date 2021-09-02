(Des Moines) -- Like other Americans, Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is both saddened and glad that the 20-year war in Afghanistan has come to an end.
America's longest war ended earlier this week, when the last U.S. troops left the country, in accordance with the Doha agreement negotiated in February, 2020 between the Trump Administration and the Taliban. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Axne says the U.S. must work to evacuate any remaining Americans from the country, regardless of the military pullout.
"They (the evacuations) can't be over," said Axne. "The president was determined, you know, to meet that August 31st deadline for withdrawing our troops, because if we didn't, the expectations were that the casualties could be even worse, and that if this went on, it would be dangerous to Americans and Afghans that have helped Americans. So, he wanted to stick with that."
Despite criticism of the Biden Administration's handling of the crisis in Afghanistan, Axne continues to defend the president's decision to leave the Middle Eastern country after two decades of fighting.
"You know, overall, we've been in this war for 20 years," she said. "It's time we bring our troops home. This is the fourth president who's had to deal with the war. I'm glad to see this war is over. Now, it's time to make sure that we get anybody else out that wants to get out safely, and that we continue to monitor any threats."
Axne, however, says the U.S. must continue to monitor any potential terrorist threats stemming from the Taliban's control of Afghanistan. While saying the U.S. must review the pullout, the congresswoman says it can also look back at the accomplishments in that country.
"We went in there and got our main target--Bin Laden," said Axne. "You know, we were able to do what we needed to do in going into Afghanistan. Unfortunately, we'll look back at this, and have to do a lot of thinking through what it means to be going into countries who have engaged in civil wars nonstop, and really what is America's role in there. I think we're going to be looking at how we pulled out, how we structured the pullout, and then the previous two decades to really determine what would something like this look like for America, and for our soldiers in the future."
Axne also mourns the loss of a former Red Oak resident killed in last week's bombing near the Kabul Airport. Corporal Daegen William-Tyeler Page was killed when a suicide bomber detonated a device near the city's airport in the wake of mass evacuations from the country. Page grew up in Red Oak and attended high school at Millard South in the Omaha metro. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: