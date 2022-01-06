(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says the events of January 6th, 2021 remain a clear memory.
Axne was among the KMAland congressional representatives in Washington one year ago Thursday, when supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the U.S Capitol Building in an attempt to disrupt the Electoral Vote count certifying Joe Biden's election as president. Axne reflected on the one-year anniversary of the attack on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning.
"It was a violent mob who attacked the Capitol," said Axne, "with an intentional plot to overturn the election. It put lawmakers at risk, and not only did it put lawmakers at risk, it also put the lives of Capitol Police officers, all those working in the area, those in the cafeteria, etc., in harm's way. It hurt their families, and it hurt their lives for the foreseeable future."
The West Des Moines Democrat also reacted to the results of two polls released this week in connection with the anniversary. A new poll by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland indicated 34% of Americans think violent action against the government is sometimes justified. Plus, a CBS News poll also released this week indicated 62% of Americans said they expect violence over losing in future presidential elections. Axne calls the poll results "sobering" and "gut-wretching."
"There's just no time in this country where Americans should believe it is right to overthrow the government, or to cause harm against their goverment," she said. "It defeats the purpose of the opportunities we can bring to the people in this country. We've got to work together. It's why we've got to make sure that we don't sweep this issue under the rug, that we continue to look for opportunities to make sure it never happens again."
That's why Axne says she continues to support the efforts of a bipartisan congressional commission investigating the Capitol attack. While saying she's pleased with the January 6th commission's efforts thus far, the congresswoman adds it must continue to seek the facts.
"It's empowered to see the documents and the testimony to help us shed light on what happened before, during and after January 6th," said Axne. "Because, here's the bottom line: if we don't fully understand the answers to these fundamental questions, we won't be equipped to see warning signs of another attempted overturn for free and fair elections in this country."
Axne adds former Trump Administration members and supporters are attempting to stop the commission's work by refusing to turn over documents or attend hearings. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: