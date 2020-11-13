(Washington) -- With COVID-19 case numbers spiking across the country, Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says passing a new relief package is now more critical than ever.
Two days after her reelection to another two-year term in Congress, sent a letter to the White House, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling for immediate action on a coronavirus stimulus package by the end of the year. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, the West Des Moines Democrat says it's hard telling what will happen during the upcoming "lame duck" session of Congress.
"I honestly have no idea what to expect moving into this lame duck session," said Axne. "In many cases, the issues don't get addressed. But, this is a dire concern for the people in this country. And, I certainly believe that folks on both the House and the Senate side know that. So, I'm going to keep pushing for a package. We've got to get something through. It's just not going to cut it."
Axne says the main sticking point blocking a relief package deal involves state and local funding.
"The talking point from the Senate--and Republicans, in particular, in the Senate--is that they don't want to see state and local funding go to what they say quote-unquote are blue states," she said. "Listen, we're in the United States of America. We support each other, number one. Number two, every state in this nation has some sort of responsibility around a balanced budget. I know--I worked at the state. It's why we have a triple A rating. So, states aren't making decisions without putting some thoughts into them."
Axne says assistance for local municipalities is vital.
"The money to support COVID (relief) for state and local funding goes to our firefighters," said Axne, "goes to our teachers, goes to our police officers, social workers, folks who are helping others during this really difficult time managing mortgages for their house, or putting a roof over their head. That's who the money goes to. And, if we don't get that, we're going to see a major decline in opportunities for people in this country, and certainly for our municipalities."
On another subject, Axne doesn't believe the public health measures announced by Governor Reynolds earlier this week go far enough in stemming the tide of COVID cases. She believes the state erred last spring in not instituting a mask mandate or shelter-in-place orders.
"Truly, had we done the things that scientific data proved works," she said, "we would be in a place right now where I think we have a better opportunity to keep businesses open in the way that they should be. Unfortunately, throughout the past six-to-seven months, the president has put in policy that is very random, that's confusing. Once again, we see that here with the gatherings of 25 people indoors, or 100 people outdoors. This is not the way to go about doing this. We're still going to see people gather in unsafe situations."
You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.