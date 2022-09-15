(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is once again calling on Congress to pass additional support for law enforcement agencies in smaller communities.
Heading into the fall congressional session, Axne has renewed her push to pass the Invest to Protect Act. Announced earlier this year, the bill would establish a grant program for local police departments with fewer than 200 officers--which includes most small town departments in Iowa. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says agencies in the 3rd Congressional District are in need of support.
"We have units in southwest Iowa," said Axne, "where the police chief, in some cases, is the only one there. They can't hire folks, and this police chief wants to retire within the next couple years, and has been trying to--but there's nobody to hire. We need to be competitive in smaller towns with these bigger cities so that we can get what we need all over this district."
The West Des Moines Democrat says the additional funding would assist agencies in smaller communities recruit and retain officers.
"This means, instead of Red Oak competing with New York for a grant," she said, "they don't have to do that anymore. There's money set aside. That, first and foremost, is going to make it a lot easier for smaller towns and communities to get the grant money."
Axne says the grant program would provide federal funding for officer training, recruitment and other personnel costs, as well as body cameras and other equipment. The congresswoman adds it would also cover officers seeking further education opportunities.
"So, if somebody wants to do, let's say, study domestic abuse, or mental health issues or whatever it is that they think is really important for the community--and their chief believes that, as well," said Axne, "they can go back and get up to $10,000 in education reimbursed for that."
Iowa law enforcement agencies announced their support for the bill upon its introduction back in February. Negotiations continue on passing the measure before the end of the year. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: