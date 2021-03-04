(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne calls the attacks against the latest COVID relief bill making its way through Congress "shortsighted."
Axne was the lone Iowa representative voting in favor of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package passing the U.S. House last weekend, and now under consideration in the U.S. Senate. Critics call the bill a "pork barrel" bill, saying it includes funding for projects not connected to battling the continuing coronavirus pandemic, or helping individuals impacted by COVID. One of the measure's lightning rods is the inclusion of funding for foreign affairs. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says there's a good reason why that money was included in the bill.
"There is some support that's needed to address COVID in some of the other countries that don't have the opportunities that we have here in America," said Axne. "And, it directly benefits our bottom line. It directly benefits the opportunity for Ford Motors to be able to continue to operate, and then work with the international plants it has, and other countries to move those products out there. And, you know what that benefits? That benefits the ball bearing plant that's right in our own district that provides every ball bearing for every Ford Explorer made in Detroit."
Other opponents attack the inclusion of funding for the National Endowment of the Arts, plus the Institute of Museums and Library Services. But, Axne says that's a misnomer.
"What's happened is, there's support for things like our live venues that are in dire straits right now," she said. "You know, I talked ages ago to one of our constituents. She provides a stand and other support for things for RAGBRAI. She's hurting right now. This will help get that funding out to her."
In addition to providing money for COVID-19 vaccinations--including mobile vaccinations centers for rural areas, Axne says the measure includes funding for items to help working parents.
"Child care, earned income tax credits, so that those folks can take some money off their taxes," said Axne. "It puts money into our schools to put our kids in 100% in a safe way, along with the teachers, and it's a lot of money that goes toward all the aspects of supporting COVID."
While saying she supported the proposed federal minimum wage hike to $15 an hour by 2025, the congresswoman also voices concerns about the impact on small businesses.
"As a small business owner myself," she said, "and one that's been listening to all of our small businesses, in particular in rural Iowa, this will cause harm. And, I have been working with leadership. As a matter of fact, I talked to leadership yesterday (Tuesday) about this specific issue, saying I want to get us there, because we cannot have a state like Iowa not have $15 an hour, because then we'll see a brain drain, and more of our younger Iowans leaving our state to go to states surrounding us that have it. We'll also see businesses come in that pay low. That's not the kind of businesses we want in Iowa."
In addition to a phased-in approach to the minimum wage increase, Axne also calls for tax credits for small businesses impacted by COVID-related closures. The minimum wage hike is not expected to be included in the U.S. Senate version under debate, as a Senate parliamentarian ruled last weekend it cannot be included in the final bill. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.