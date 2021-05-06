(Hamburg) -- More help is available for restaurants struggling to recover from COVID-19-related shutdowns.
Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says eating establishments in the 3rd district are now eligible to apply for direct relief through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. Created through the American Rescue Plan approved in Congress back in March, the fund provides restaurants and other eligible businesses with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue losses up to $10 million per business. In an interview airing Thursday on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Axne says many restaurants are still finding the going tough.
"We all know the restaurants have taken the hardest hit, quite honestly" said Axne. "Live events, restaurants, etcetera, and they're still not back up to where they need to be. There are still not enough people coming through the doors to keep revenue moving forward. And so, what this does is provide a grant system for those restaurants to be able to take out the funding that's necessary in order to continue to operate, and keep their doors open."
Axne spoke from Hamburg, where she attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ditch 6 levee raising project. She says it's important to give local businesses a boost in staying open.
"The SBA (Small Business Administration) is again helping us with this," she said. "And, we've got to ensure those main street businesses here in Hamburg--the coffee shop that just opened up--if they need support, they can get support now. And so, we want to make sure those businesses that we frequent so often that are providing revenue for the communities stay successful."
In addition to restaurants, food trucks, caterers, bars, breweries and bakeries are among those eligible for assistance.
"Even the woman that I spoke to early on that actually provides a food and supply truck to RAGBRAI riders, she can apply and get funding," said Axne, "because we want her to be at RAGBRAI supplying folks with what they need food and drink-wise."
The relief does not have to be repaid, provided that the funds are put toward eligible use by March 11th, 2023. There's a link to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund application portal available here.