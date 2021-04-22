(Washington, D.C.) — Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says federal, state and local government will need to work together to facilitate broadband improvements in rural Iowa.
Axne serves on the Rural Broadband Task Force and the House Ag Committee, which held a hearing this week on the importance of rural broadband. The Biden Administration has proposed investing $100 billion in rural broadband improvements as part of its $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. Axne says making broadband improvements is a bipartisan issue that impacts nearly every state in the country.
"There's so much impetus to get this done, that we're really at a point where we have to fine-tune the details so that we can get this out there more readily," said Axne. "This is a part of the piece that's been included in the infrastructure package -- which I call the jobs package. I've been a part of the Rural Broadband Task Force crafting this plan the last couple of years. It's a big $100 billion investment that's going to get connectivity out there."
During the hearing, Axne focused her questioning on how different federal agencies can better work together to facilitate various broadband improvement programs.
"Federal programs aren't talking to each other really well so that we can actually ensure that we get the most bang for our buck, so to speak," said Axne. "That was one of the issues that I brought up. How are we going to improve coordination between government agencies? You can get loans for broadband through the USDA and you can get it through the FCC. I was trying to take best practices from both of those so we could figure out how we could actually accomplish this by working together, as opposed to disparately within different parts of government."
Aside from federal investments, state lawmakers in Iowa are working on their own funding to improve broadband. Governor Kim Reynolds has asked for $150 million each year over the next three years, while legislators have proposed $100 million per year to bring broadband to underserved areas and improve speeds throughout the state. Axne says coordinating federal money with state money will be key to making progress on the issue.
"We've tried this for a long time in the state of Iowa," said Axne. "This isn't a Democrat or a Republican thing. All governors have tried that. We just didn't have enough support or money to really do everything that we needed to do in Iowa. We do need that federal help."
Axne says coordination between multiple levels of government is an issue for all programs, not just broadband.
"We really have to go into each area and find the opportunity for state coordination, then have conversations with those folks and really craft out what that would look like," said Axne. "It's a little more daunting than I think folks would wish it would be. Certainly, I do. It's part of the issues with government. Local and state and federal aren't as coordinated as they should be, and it's something we need to work on. This is a great place to start. I know that it's a concern, so we are looking to see what we can do. I'll be in coordination with the Governor's office, as we are consistently on issues. This will be another piece we are going to start working with them on."
Axne made her comments on KMA’s Morning Line Program Thursday morning. You can hear the full interview below.