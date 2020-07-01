(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne believes the nation's firefighters, EMTs and other medical first responders aren't being adequately compensated for COVID-19 related situations.
This week, Axne joined other congressional colleagues in sending a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services, urging the agencies to expand reimbursements to include care provide at the scene of an emergency, and provide direct reimbursement for ambulance telehealth use. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Axne says first responders currently respond to increasing calls connected to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"First responders are really doing so much these days," said Axne. "They always do, but especially when we see COVID-19. Folks that are getting sick need treatment, and they don't want to go to the hospital. So, this is an opportunity for us to provide what's called Treatment In Place, or at the scene of a medical emergency. And, it's become really an expected standard of care because of the pandemic."
However, the West Des Moines Democrat says proper reimbursement for the increased calls has been lacking.
"Whether you're in your home, or a longterm care facility, or in another location," she said, "the expectation I think for most people is that the medical professional who arrives first will provide you with that medical care that you need. But right now, there's no reimbursement for them to pay for providing that care."
She says the inadequate compensation poses a threat to state and local budgets already strapped because of COVID-19.
"Right now, while we're really having a difficult downturn in state and local budgets," said the congresswoman, "and we want to make sure our cities survive, and our towns have an opportunity, this is another financial burden for them. We're seeing their budgets reduced by 40-to-60% due to COVID, from our big cities to our small towns in Iowa, and they can't afford this sort of thing. So, this will help those state and local budgets stay afloat."
Axne along with Arizona Congressman French Hill and Connecticut Congressman John Larson drafted the bipartisan letter. Other House members signing the bill included Abby Finkenauer and Dave Loebsack of Iowa, and Don Bacon of Nebraska. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.