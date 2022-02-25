(Undated) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is among the supporters of a bill seeking federal funds to assist small police departments.
Flanked by local law enforcement officers, Axne announced her cosponsorship of the Invest in Protect Act at a news conference in Altoona Thursday afternoon. Backed by congressional representatives from both sides of the aisle, the measure would establish a grant program for local police departments with fewer than 200 officers--which includes most small town departments in Iowa. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Axne says many small agencies face stiff competition from big city departments for federal grant money.
"We are in competition with cities like New York, Chicago, etc., through the Department of Justice grant funding to help fund our police departments," said Axne. "We should never be put in the same pot to go after the same in, let's call it, Atlantic, where I was yesterday (Wednesday)--or Altoona, or Red Oak--wherever we're at. It's really difficult to get the kind of funding that we need for our police departments when we're competing with them."
Axne says the proposal provides $50 million in grant money for up to five years for a variety of needs.
"It can be used for hiring," said Axne, "to cover overtime costs, things like signing bonuses and retention bonuses, and up to $10,000 in education benefits. So, if an officer wants to go back and go to school, maybe he wants to move up in the ranks, or she wants to earn a new skill set to deal with some of the issues they deal with as officers, they can do that."
Training for safety, de-escalation, domestic violence response and other situations is also covered under the grant funding, as well as mental health resources for officers, body cameras, secure storage and other equipment. Axne says southwest Iowa police chiefs she's talked to struggle with officer recruitment and retention.
"I was just out visiting, and sat down with the police chiefs in Creston and Atlantic," said Axne. "They're having a real struggle trying to get people to even apply, let alone hired. So, this is a bill that's going to help them with that, so that they can stay competitive with the bigger cities, and also the counties that may have more money to spend to hire officers."
Axne joined New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer, Florida Congressman John Rutherford and 35 other cosponsors in introducing the bill in the House. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: