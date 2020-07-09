(Des Moines) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne backs legislation allowing small businesses affected by COVID-19 to apply for a second round of Paycheck Protection Program assistance.
This week, the West Des Moines Democrat announced she's a cosponsor of the Prioritized Paycheck Protection Program, allowing businesses to apply for a second loan to keep up with operational and payroll expenses--provided they lost more than half their revenue, and can certify additional needs for funding. Axne discussed the bill on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning.
"These are the businesses that are the smallest of the small," said Axne, "that have the industries that have the hardest time getting reopened. That's why I've signed onto the Prioritized Paycheck Protection Program Act, which helps us with businesses of 100 or fewer employees who have exhausted--or are about to exhaust--their first PPE loan, give them that second loan to help them keep up with those operational expenses, payroll expenses--those type of things."
Axne recently met with owners of businesses impacted by the Iowa State Fair's cancellation. She says it was a dire conversation.
"Many of those vendors--some of them own restaurants, but they do this, as well--but some of them are strictly related to delivering services at live events, such as the state fair. They have no idea when they'll be seeing revenue come through the door. So, as much as they would like to try to employ, or continue to employ people, they're having a hard time making ends meet--to cover their rent, to pay for their electricity, and certainly, to keep people on payroll."
Axne says recent data from PPP recipients added to her Iowa COVID-19 tracker shows a tremendous response toward the first round of assistance.
"Well, I think the most important thing that it's saying is we've protected as least 120,000 jobs here in Iowa," said Axne. "That a low ball, because there's many companies that haven't disclosed the employee numbers. So, we're saving jobs--that's the most important thing. We're keeping money in people's pockets, so they can put food on the table."
The congresswoman hopes there's support on both the House and Senate sides for the next piece of legislation. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.