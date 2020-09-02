(Des Moines) -- Time is running out for Congress to act on another COVID-19 relief bill, and to avoid a government shutdown.
That's according to Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne, who sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Wednesday, asking her to resume negotiations with Senate leaders and the White House on a new coronavirus stimulus package, and a bill that would keep the federal government running past the end of September. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, the West Des Moines Democrat calls for the passage of a "simplified" bill that would provide the necessary support for entities impacted by coronavirus.
"I've said all along that this bill needs to cut any fat that's not necessary for COVID," said Axne. "We've got to make sure we've got unemployment benefits extended, the eviction moratorium--that's been extended through the CDC, I'm hearing--state and local funding, which is so important, and making sure that we continue to support schools, small businesses, agriculture, testing, vaccine, etcetera."
Axne says it's been six months since Congress approved the CARES Act--the first waive of support during COVID-19, and another bill must be approved by the end of the month.
"I'll tell you what--we all know that we've got to do something," she said. "And, we're running up against the deadline. We've been trying to get something through the House for a while. The Senate came back and put their version in place, and we can't come to some agreement. I know we'll be back in September, and everybody's looking forward to making sure we'll get something done for the American people, and ensure that we keep the economy going."
At the same time, Axne says she wants a "clean" bill--one that eliminates excess spending. Back in May, Axne went against her party and voted against the so-called HEROES Act approved in the House, citing unnecessary spending included in the bill. She gave two examples of "fat" that shouldn't be included in a relief package.
"The House bill, for example--the Democratic House bill--had $5 billion for new computers for congressional members," said Axne. "Well, we don't need new computers right now. And, what does that have to do with COVID? So, I consider that to be spending that's not necessary. Then, the Senate bill put together in their piece a new FBI building. Well, we don't need a new FBI building, either."
Coming off visits to Union, Adair, Adams and Cass counties Tuesday, the congresswoman says local and state government needs federal support.
"I met with folks who are working with economic issues in those towns," she said. "We need to support our local municipalities to deal with the revenue hardship that they're facing, or they won't have the funding they need in our communities to pay our teachers, our police officers, our service work that needs to get done by some of the government agencies, to keep our roads safe, to keep people safe and healthy. We're going to be looking at that."
You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.