(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is addressing issues regarding homelessness in rural communities.
Axne and Oklahoma Congressman Frank Lucas recently introduced legislation allowing rural municipalities more flexibility in how they use homelessness funding to ensure quality lodging is available for Iowans displaced from their homes. Axne says the legislation would address issues with Continuums of Care--a regional or local planning body that coordinates housing and services funding for homeless families and individuals. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, the West Des Moines Democrat says continuums in rural communities currently lack flexibility because of a lack of housing--including in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District.
"The problem is, is when people are displaced from their homes," said Axne, "there aren't many options for them to go to to find a new place to live on a short notice. You know, there are places like in bigger urban centers where we could get them into a larger motel that does short-term extensions, things like that. But, that means we don't have those places in rural America, and it means those folks are more likely to be unsheltered, which means they're completely homeless, and don't have a roof over their head."
Axne says the bill would provide rural communities the same flexibility as urban areas in the use of funding aiding the homeless, in that it would expand its eligible uses.
"For example, that would be things like paying for short-term emergency lodging--including motels and hotels in the area," said Axne. "It would help folks make repairs to existing housing, to make sure those places are habitable, and to preserve the limited housing that's available."
Axne says it's important to address the conditions of existing housing, in order to make the units livable.
"A lot of times when we're talking about homeless and housing, it's about putting more roofs out there for people," said Axne. "But in this case, we really need to be looking at our current housing stock and figure how we can repair it, and make sure that it's habitable for us to stay there."
Numerous agencies support the legislation, including the National Alliance to End Homelessness, Community Solutions, the National Homelessness Law Center, and the National Low Income Housing Coalition. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: