(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says workers should not lose their health benefits while on the picket line.
That's why the West Des Moines Democrat is among the sponsors of a new bill that would block corporations from cutting off health insurance for striking employees and their families. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says the measure is based on circumstances last fall, in which John Deere allegedly threatened to eliminate health care coverage for striking United Auto Workers members unless they returned to work.
"Honestly, I can't think of anything more callous to do to a family while they're fighting for their rights for good pay than take away health care when their families need it," said Axne. "We've got children that health care protects, people with diseases. It's unacceptable. So, my bill requires employers to continue providing health insurance to workers on strike."
Axne says workers in other states have experienced similar situations.
"What we have here are millions of Americans who are standing up for their rights for better pay and better working conditions," she said. "And, having the companies threaten them with literally taking away their health care, this is not how we operate in this country. This has the support and endorsement of so many of our working class unions, and we need to pass this bill to keep people safe and healthy."
In addition to maintaining workers' health care benefits, the congresswoman says companies violating the policy would face sanctions from the National Labor Relations Board for unfair labor practices.
"So, an unfair labor practice could be subject, for instance, to a civil penalty of no more than $50,000 for each violation," said Axne. "This is what it would do--it would put them on notice that you can't do this, and if you do, you're going to be fined for this, because it's a civil penalty."
Other sponsors of the Striking Workers Health Care Protection Act include Congressmen Steve Cohen of Tennessee, Brian Higgins of New York, Jim McGovern of Massachusetts and Bill Pascrell of New Jersey, plus Congresswomen Linda Sanchez of California and Nikema Williams of Georgia. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: