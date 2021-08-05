(Washington) -- At least one KMAland lawmaker is pleased that the moratorium on evictions in the country has been extended.
"My reaction is thank goodness," said Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne. Axne expressed her gratitude toward the Biden Administration and Centers For Disease Control and Prevention's recent decision determining that the evictions of tenants for failure to make rent or housing payments could be detrimental to public health control measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. The moratorium extension lasts through October 3rd. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says it's important for families to keep a roof over their heads as COVID variants continue to spread across the country.
"We really can't leave people out on the street during a pandemic," said Axne, "and as some people still struggle to get back on their feet. So, I was glad to see this."
The West Des Moines Democrat says extending the moratorium not only helps keep people in their regular homes--where they can lead a normal life--but also keeps them in a safe place.
"If people lose their homes, they can be put into a homeless shelter, where there's a heck of a lot more folks who might not be vaccinated," said Axne. "And, there's greater opportunity for spread in a communal living center like that. We also could be putting people literally out on the streets. There are homeless camps in cities all over this country--including right here in Iowa. So, that would increase spread by literally putting people in communities where they could spread it to other folks, and that could continue to exacerbate what we're seeing with COVID."
Despite the CDC's order, Axne says the state of Iowa must improve its distribution of rental assistance funds under the American Rescue Plan, and cut the red tape for families in need of assistance.
"I know it could be done," she said. "Polk County has been able to get the money out the door. We need the state of Iowa to distribute it. They aren't living up to the needs of the families across the state. Less than 10% of the funds have been distributed, and if we could just get those distributed, those renters could be paying those landlords, and we wouldn't be having this problem."
Axne serves as vice chair of the U.S. House's Financial Services Committee's Housing Subcommittee. You can hear the full interview with the congresswoman here: