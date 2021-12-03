(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is among the backers of a bill under consideration in the U.S. House that would make it easier for local and county governments to spend COVID relief dollars allocated to them this spring.
In March, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan, which allocated $350 billion to local, county and tribal governments around the country based on population to help mitigate COVID-related expenses and drops in revenue. In Iowa, around $1.2 billion funding came into the state. Axne says many smaller cities and counties are struggling with spending the money because of the reporting requirements that come attached from the federal government.
"The funds can be used for COVID response and economic relief or infrastructure and general government services," said Axne. "Unfortunately, we've got some local governments that just dealing with the red tape of it all, because they are very small, is very difficult. This bill allows local governments to use up to $10 million of that money for general government services without requiring local governments with limited capacity to submit any detailed documentation."
The proposal to eliminate some of the reporting requirements has already passed the Senate and is continuing to gain traction in the House. Axne says with wide-ranging relief bills like the ARP, there will be a large amount of agencies involved, which makes reporting confusing.
"As we put policy together, there's going to be multiple departments at a federal level that then go through a state level to implement getting the funding out," said Axne. "Whether it's housing support or whether it's increased health care support or support for small businesses, there's a lot of folks involved here and a lot of different departments."
Axne says the reporting requirements disproportionately affect smaller counties and cities, like those in southwest Iowa, because their staffs are limited and may not have the experience of dealing with federal reporting requirements.
"They are much different from Polk County or an even bigger city like Chicago, that would have a lot of folks who their whole job is to manage these funds and to make sure that they can use it all," said Axne. "When you don't have people that do that in these smaller communities, it means they just don't use the funds, because they just don't have the wherewithal to take care of all the paperwork required for it."
Currently, the ARP allows local governments to spend funds for COVID response items and requires them to justify each expenditure. The only infrastructure improvements allowed under the bill include water, sewer and broadband items. Axne says eliminating some of the reporting will allow the money to flow faster into rural communities.
"This will give us an opportunity within these smaller communities where we know the money is being spent appropriately to allow them to not have to go through all this red tape," said Axne. "They can actually get the money out the door, as opposed to sitting on it when they really should be using it."
In addition, the bill would establish a process if local governments wish to decline funding from the bill and would require the returned money to be used to reduce the federal debt. Axne was a guest on KMA's Morning Line Program Friday. You can hear the full interview below.