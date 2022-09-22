(Washington) -- With a major workers' strike recently averted, Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is calling for reforms to the rail industry.
The West Des Moines Democrat this week announced her support for the Freight Rail Fair Market Act. Among other things, the bill would reauthorize the Surface Transportation Board, the federal agency charged with the economic oversight of freight rail. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says the measure carries various other provisions.
"The key things, it would strengthen the board's authority to address rail service emergencies, so they can get right in and address it," said Axne. "It would require that the contracts include service delivery standards and remedies, let them negotiate privately between the parties, of course, but make sure that there's some remedies there, and there's some structure in place. Also, it creates a financial incentive for both railroads and their customers to efficiently move those railcars."
Axne and fellow Iowa Congressman Randy Feenstra wrote to the STB earlier this year, requesting swift action in addressing the significant delays in rail shipments impacting agricultural goods. She says the delays were impacting Iowa farmers and products.
"We have got to get our products out the door," she said, "and make sure that they don't spoil. We have to make sure that we're moving them. We had a 231% increase in the number of unfilled grain rail cars compared to last year, and some--many of them--were more than 11 days delayed--unacceptable in moving our products from Iowa."
Axne lauds President Biden and U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh for their efforts in reaching a tentative agreement between the railroads and unions representing thousands of workers averting a nationwide rail strike. The congresswoman says she was working behind the scenes with the efforts to avoid a shutdown.
"Earlier in that day," said Axne, "I had locomotive and railroad representation in my office. I had agriculture folks calling me on the phone, and within hours, the president and secretary of labor were able to sort this out. And, that's what it means to be caring for your country."
Rail union members have yet to ratify the agreement. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: