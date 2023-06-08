(Washington) -- Former Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne has a new job.
Axne has been appointed senior advisor for rural engagement, delivery and prosperity with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The West Des Moines Democrat served two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, from 2019-to-2023. She lost a reelection bid to Republican Zach Nunn in last November's general elections. During her time in Congress, Axne served on the House Agriculture Committee, among others.
Prior to her congressional stint, Axne served as principal at Axne Consulting Group, and held multiple senior-level positions in the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the Iowa Department of Management and Department of Administrative Services. She holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Iowa, and master of business administration from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.