(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne was among the so-called "purple district" lawmakers meeting with President Biden this week over the long-delayed infrastructure bill.
Axne's meeting with the president took place as congressional representatives continue to haggle over the plan's final pricetag. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, the West Des Moines Democrat expressed confidence that the House will eventually vote on the bipartisan bill.
"We feel confident" said Axne. "The president feels confident that everything's moving forward. There's a couple folks he still needs to be working with to get on the same page. But, everybody's under the full agreement that this is not going to hit the original $3.5 trillion. I knew that ages ago, my goodness. But, I think everybody's finally there. And now, it's really a matter of what do we get into this bill to make sure we support working families in the 3rd district."
In her discussion with Biden, Axne says she pushed for inclusion of the expanded child tax credit into the bill's final version, as well as funding for improved biofuels infrastructure projects. The congresswoman claims the president is on board in supporting the biofuels industry.
"You know, I think the president wants to support biofuels," he said. "He knows that they are part of our toolbox to cut our greenhouse grass emissions, and address climate change so our farmers can have better yields, and that we don't have crazy storms like the derecho, etc. He's behind it. He said, 'Cindy, I hear you, and you know I support this, so I'm glad you brought that up.'"
Axne also believes provisions for broadband internet expansion in rural areas will also be part of the final bill.
"I look at these packages as being really supportive of states like Iowa," said Axne, "states that have been forgotten too long over coastal states who have grown in big urban areas. So, we've got that last mile across the state that we've got to close, and this is going to be our opportunity to do this.
"This is going to happen. We're going to get that $65 billion in. We'll leverage that with state funding that the governor's doing. We've got local funding, as well, and I'm hoping that this will be the final piece that we need to pass to finally get every Iowan connected."
Also included in the bill is $3.4 billion in highway aid to address highways in poor shape in Iowa. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: