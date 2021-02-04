(Des Moines) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne received some good news Thursday.
In a news release, the West Des Moines Democrat announced she received a negative test result for COVID-19, and is still not showing any symptoms. Axne entered a self-quarantine Monday after receiving word that a staff member that accompanied Axne on her recent 16-county district tour began experiencing symptoms associated with coronavirus last weekend. The staffer received a positive COVID test result on Wednesday.
Axne says other staff members who accompanied her last weekend likewise tested negative. Using caution, Axne says she will continue working remotely this week, and participating in hearings and floor votes virtually.