(Washington) -- "Heartbreaking"--that's how Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne describes the images of Haitian refugees flowing into southern Texas.
Axne commented on the influx of Haitians streaming into a migrant camp near Del Rio, Texas in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning. The West Des Moines Democrat says the crisis further demonstrates the U.S. must get serious on immigration reform.
"This is the deal: we've got to fix this once and for all," said Axne. "This is immigration reform, not just bits and pieces. This is what I've always been for, and this is why we need it."
Axne says many refugees are entering the U.S. because of political strife and disasters in central America.
"They thought that maybe, well, America was the welcoming country that they always knew it was," she said. "So, they decided maybe it's time to come here. So, I think that's what we've seen is just an influx of folks who are suffering very difficult situations around the world, in general, but in central America in particular that see this as a beacon of hope for them and their families."
Though the Biden Administration has come under fire for its handling of immigration issues, Axne responds that the president has been faced with other crises--including the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. She also rejects any call to return to Trump Administration immigration policies, as well as resuming construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border.
"The wall is easy to go over, to go under--it's a waste of taxpayer dollars," said Axne. "If we want to accurately protecting our border, let's use drone security. Let's use modern technology that we can literally keep up with, not have to constantly go back and fix. It's something that actually works, as opposed to really expensive wall that doesn't get the job done."
You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: