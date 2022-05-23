(Washington, D.C.) -- Farmers and ranchers suffering losses from natural disasters in 2020 and 2021 -- now including derechos -- will soon have access to emergency relief funds.
Last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the payments totaling roughly $6 billion to offset crop yield and value losses through the Farm Service Agency's new Emergency Relief Program, or ERP, formerly known as the Wildlife and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus, or WHIP+. Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne was among the legislatures pushing for the program to include relief from derechos, which impacted portions of Iowa in August 2020 and more recently in December 2021.
"I wanted to make sure that language and that wording itself was in there so that as we see more of these types of storms across Iowa we'll have that language already in the WHIP+ program that will allow us even more readily to get the funding that we need," said Axne. "I'm thrilled that this money is finally coming, that we're going to help offset those losses, and that we're going to put our farmers in a better position."
The announcement follows farmers and ranchers across the country facing billions of dollars in losses over the past two years associated not only with derechos, but wildfire, extreme drought, hurricanes, tornadoes, and other natural disasters.
The West Des Moines Democrat says the more recent weather events dealt a heavy blow to Iowa farmers just beginning to recover from 2020.
"The unfortunate thing with these storms that have come through is that people are still struggling to get on their feet and then another one has come through and you can see that across our entire state," said Axne. "Every time we turn around we seem to be getting hit with some disaster or heightened storm that we're not used to and we've got to make sure that we're helping people stay afloat."
According to the USDA, the FSA will split the program into two phases. Phase one will focus on streamlining payments to producers whose crop insurance or Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program information is already on file, including the FSA sending pre-filled applications to those producers.
Additionally, Axne says the type of funding through ERP is becoming a more common need as marks from recent storms can still be seen across the state.
"You could look at almost any corner of the state and see debris left from some recent disaster that went through," said Axne. "So, to me, this is going to unfortunately look to be something that we're going to need more often than not with the increase of these storms."
More information on phase one of the ERP and eligibility is available on the USDA website, while more details on phase two are expected this summer. Axne made her comments on a recent edition of KMA's 7:05 a.m. newscast.