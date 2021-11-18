(Washington) -- With President Biden's signage of a major infrastructure bill earlier this week, House Democrats are now focused on getting another high-profile piece of legislation across the goal line.
Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is among the supporters extolling the virtues of the so-called Build Back Better Act. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, the West Des Moines Democrat is hoping the bill will pass the House by the end of this week, and be sent to the U.S. Senate for its consideration.
"I feel very confident that we'll get this through for Iowans," said Axne, "who are desperately awaiting enhanced child care options so that they can actually go back to work, and to lower the costs of prescription drugs for seniors across our state. And, that's why we've got to get this bill done."
Axne is also touting some of the lesser-known components of the bill, including funding for up to six semesters of free community college. She says it's an opportunity to welcome families and working class Americans across the country.
"I think about the young woman I met at a Casey's," she said, "probably about 10 o'clock at night as I was traveling the district. She was in her second job of the day. All of that so that she could go back and get an education. She was barely making ends meet working two jobs, making about $10 an hour, so she could pay for that education, so that she could do better for herself and for her family. That's why the pieces within this bill are so important, because they actually address those issues."
Another portion of the bill provides funding for administration and infrastructure for the Department of Veterans Affairs. Axne says more training and job opportunities must be made available to veterans struggling to adjust to life after deployment. She cites the tragic case of one Iowa veteran as an example.
"What's happened, unfortunately, with many of our veterans when they come home is they don't have the services they need to reintegrate back into our community," said Axne. "In Iowa, we saw that, unfortunately, with Sergeant Brandon Ketchum, who had a difficult time reintegrating back into his community, and didn't have the services he needed to support staff in many areas, and ended up taking his own life."
Axne was among the supporters of the Sergeant Brandon Ketchum Rural Veterans Mental Health Act. Signed by President Biden back in June, the bill expands VA rural mental health programs and supports additional research into veterans' mental health issues. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: