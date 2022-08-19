(Des Moines) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is particularly pleased about clean energy components included in the Inflation Reduction Act.
Approved by the U.S. House and Senate along party lines and signed by President Biden, the bill includes provisions for infrastructure improvements designed to improve biofuels usage across the country. Axne, who pushed for increased biofuels infrastructure investments, says it's important to increase access to ethanol-blended fuels in Iowa and elsewhere. The West Des Moines Democrat discussed the provisions on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning.
"We've seen 60 straight days of gas prices going down," said Axne. "But, a lot of that has had to do with the president extending E-15 year 'round, and our focus on getting ethanol out there. Well, we need the infrastructure to make sure we can get it into those stations and sell it to folks. So, we've got that coming."
Axne says the biofuels components will help farmers and consumers, in general.
"That helps not only Iowa farmers," she said, "as you well know, it creates jobs within our biofuels refineries, and then that creates jobs in our small towns all across Iowa. So, that's one way we're going to make sure that we're helping Iowa."
Additionally, the congresswoman says the measure allows for increased wind and solar production designed to improve energy independency, and increase jobs.
"I'll tell you, as a person who was early on in working with the state in bringing wind (energy) here," said Axne, "every job that we've brought related to clean energy in the state has come with great pay and great benefits. And, we're going to continue in that fashion, We're going to see about 900,000 being created annually as a result of this bill."
Specifically, the bill contains nearly $3.5 million in energy investments over a 10-year period. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: