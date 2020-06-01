(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is calling for accountability regarding federal dollars provided to coronavirus relief efforts.
Recently, Axne announced the launch of a COVID-19 response tracker, a clearinghouse of data that details how many taxpayer dollars have been spent in Iowa in response to the ongoing pandemic. The West Des Moines Democrat tells KMA News it's important to hold the federal government accountable to make sure taxpayers' money is getting where it needs to be.
"With this big of a package of money," said Axne, "and this is, you know, trillions of dollars, and billions that are going to Iowa, it's really important that we make sure that that funding goes out to the area that needs it the most. Because we're not out of the woods yet on this COVID-19 crisis, we've got make sure that those essential taxpayer dollars are getting out to the folks, and getting that relief, so that our state can move forward."
More than $9 billion in federal funding has been made available to Iowa families and communities during the coronavirus crisis. Axne says the tracker keeps tabs of funding for eight federal and state agencies.
"We're going to be following FEMA, the IRS, the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, then the U.S. Department of Transportation," she said. "In addition to that, we'll be tracking the Iowa Department of Management, and the Iowa Department of Human Services."
Another agency included in the tracker is the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. Axne says that agency was the first to respond to requests for information on COVID-19 relief spending.
"That department was the first one to get us information on the funding they've received so far, which is over $144 million," said Axne. "We've already started tracking that money, and I was grateful to see them get back to us so quickly on it."
Axne's coronavirus tracker is similar to one put in place last year accounting for federal dollars spent on flood relief efforts. The tracker can be found on the congresswoman's website.