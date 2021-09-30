(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is among Midwestern congressional members expressing concerns over the Biden Administration's stance on biofuels usage.
Earlier this week, the West Des Moines Democrat joined Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig and Minnesota Amy Klobuchar in sending a letter to the president, urging him to reject any reduction in biofuel blending requirements. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says the letter follows recent reports that the administration may consider lowering the Renewable Volume Obligations, or RVOs.
"If these reports are accurate," said Axne, "and these really are going to be upcoming proposed cuts to volume, then here's what's happening--and I've said this before in the Trump Administration--then, the EPA will be putting big oil interest above clean burning biofuels--our farmers. It's plain and simple."
Axne, who co-chairs the House Biofuels Caucus, says the group is specifically concerned about the administration's potential to destroy more than five billion gallons of biofuel volume from the 2020, '21 and '22 RVOs.
"We're doing everything to make it clear to those in the White House who don't seem to be as committed to biofuels as the president that this would a clear breach of trust of folks from states like mine," she said. "You all know I'm not shy about standing up for Iowa. So, we're doing everything we can to hopefully not have this bad rule finalized."
Axne says cutting two billion gallons alone out of the 2020 numbers would have an adverse affect on the biofuels industry, and Iowa farmers.
"We're really destroying the demand," said Axne. "We're creating a huge issue for our farmers. They're ready to go. This is an agreed upon area, right? So, when that is structured, our farmers produce for those amounts. They produce for those amounts, whether it's feed, fuel or food, whatever it is. Now, they've been planning on this, and they've researched and developed, and put their money into this. So, if we can't get those RVOs, then they lose a heck of a lot of money."
The congresswoman adds the cut would, in turn, impact small refineries, who are still recovering from issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: