(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is pushing for maintaining child care savings accounts in any bill averting a government shutdown later this month.
Axne, along with Virginia Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, this week urged Congress to include funding for Dependent Care Flexible Spending Accounts in a future continuing resolution, pushing a funding deadline into 2021. Also known as Dependent Care Assistance Plans, the accounts allow working parents to set aside pre-tax income to cover costs of child care. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Axne says the accounts are an important source of funding for families.
"Parents can set aside money," said Axne, "and this can go towards things like child care, afterschool programs, summer camp--things like that. I set it aside for my kids, so that I could save some money back in the day."
Since the tax benefit is a "use it or lose it" account which expires and resets at the end of each calendar year, Axne says families could lose hundreds--if not thousands--of dollars in savings because of child care closures due to COVID-19. The West Des Moines Democrat says constituents have expressed concerns over the possible savings loss.
"What's happened is, they're concerned that they're going to lose out on this money," she said, "because child care centers are closed, right, in many cases. They're starting to reopen. Summer camps were canceled. All of the funding that they needed to spend that they saved could be literally lost next year, because it doesn't roll over. I don't want Iowa families to lose out on hard-earned money that they deserved."
Axne says losing money out of the accounts would adversely impact working families.
"Since child care is such an essential part of infrastructure in our communities," said Axne, "and COVID-19 has further demonstrated how important access is to affordable, safe care, we've got to make sure we're doing everything we can to keep our families afloat, and our child care centers afloat. Working without it, without child care, our working moms and dads are going to have a hard time returning to work. We're already starting to see that. That frustrates our overall economy recovery."
Axne and Weston are calling for the funds to rollover in 2021, preserving those savings for families to use on next year's care. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.