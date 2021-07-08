(Des Moines) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says assistance is available for children and families still coping with COVID-related expenses.
Axne joins state Democratic leaders in reminding Iowans about the expanded Child Tax Credit included in the American Rescue Plan passed in Congress and signed by President Biden earlier this year. The benefit provides $250 per child ages 6 through 17 and $300 per child under age 6. The West Des Moines Democrat discussed the tax credit's benefits in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning.
"Obviously, we all know as parents, it's a very expensive endeavor to raise children," said Axne. "So, this past spring, my colleagues and I voted to expand and improve the tax credit through the American Rescue Plan. It's something that I want to see expanded forever. But in reality, it's a great benefit that's going to start reaching Iowans next week."
Axne's office states more than 85% of children living in the 3rd Congressional District will begin receiving expanded payments starting July 15th.
"But the best thing about this is that families can choose to take the money on a monthly basis," she said. "So, instead of waiting until the end of the year, and writing off $3,600, which mostly you're going to pay taxes or whatever on, anyhow, and it gets kind of jumbled up with that, let's get money in the hands of families right away, with $300 every single month."
Axne says the tax credit will help families still struggling with the costs of child care.
"I've talked to so many families who said, 'my goodness, this help is so necessary,'" said Axne. "'It really puts a huge relief on us on our monthly expenses for our children.' Everybody's really grateful to have it. So, this is a really great bill."
Eligibility information is available at childtaxcredit.gov. Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls and Iowa House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst joined Axne in highlighting the credit at Grace Preschool in Des Moines Thursday morning. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: