(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says Iowans are in dire need of assistance from another coronavirus stimulus package.
That's why she's urging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to bring up a revised COVID-19 relief aid package in the U.S. House. Axne expressed frustration over the continuing stalemate in negotiations between House and Senate leadership in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning.
"We wrote a bill back in May for another COVID package in the House," said Axne. "The Senate put one together. We can't seem to come to an agreement on what that looks like. Over the past month, unfortunately, the need for additional COVID-19 relief has only grown. We've got to get a deal in place--Iowans need this."
Axne contributed the stalled negotiations to several factors.
"We've got two bills that are out there--one from the House, one from the Senate," she said. "We have a president who wrote some executive orders to try to put a few pieces in place. I commend him for wanting to try to get some money in people's hands. But, some of the things that he was able to do through an executive order aren't able to get in place as quickly as we would like them to, and really don't hit the mark. We're at a place where nothing is working for the people here in Iowa."
In a letter to Pelosi, Axne urges the speaker to pass a bill restoring unemployment benefits. Some congressional leaders balk at extending unemployment insurance for those impacted by business shutdowns due to COVID-19, claiming that they encourage people without jobs to stay home, rather than seek employment elsewhere. The West Des Moines Democrat, however, says the majority of Americans, just like those in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, want to do the right thing, and go back to work when they can.
"Are there a few people that are absolutely saying, 'listen, I'm not coming back yet, I don't feel safe yet, and I'm making more money as a result of this?' There are a handful of people like that," said Axne. "But, the majority of people, that's not the case, and they need the money right now to put food on the table for their families, to keep their electricity going, to keep a roof over their head."
Axne also seeks funding to shore up state and local governments, and to help schools and small businesses impacted by the pandemic. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.