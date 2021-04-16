(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is voicing disappointment over an omission in proposed infrastructure legislation.
Axne and other members of the state's congressional delegation are calling on the Biden Administration and House leadership to include biofuels investments and tax incentives in a future bill designed to shore up the nation's roads and bridges. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, the West Des Moines Democrat says biofuels benefit both the environment, and the nation's economy.
"You know, we certainly hear a lot of talk about electric vehicles," said Axne. "I know that biofuels are a clean energy that can really boost the economy, and, of course, be incredibly beneficial to Iowa, and our farmers, and our community as a whole. So, I want to get this in there. I think it's really important that it makes it into the infrastructure bill. It should be part of the clean energy economy. It starts there."
Axne, who spoke with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about the ommission last week, says direct investment is needed on upgrading gas pumps, so that more ethanol-blended fuels can be sold across the county.
"You know, one of the things we need to do is upgrade our pumps, so that we're able to sell more," she said. "When we're not able to sell more E-10, we lose capabilities. So, this to me is truly an infrastructure bill. That's why I told Secretary Buttigieg last week. It's what I told Secretary Vilsack, and It's what I told President Biden in the past."
In her letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the congresswoman stressed that biofuels can play an immediate role in decarbonizing the nation's transportation sector.
"We certainly know that within climate, and changes related to that, there's a great opportunity for clean biofuels," said Axne. "Our biofuels are getting cleaner by the day, as well. I've never seen a more innovative industry, quite honestly, since they've come to fruition to where they are now. So, as I continue to talk with folks who are involved with these issues, we're going to make sure we have a seat at the table."
She adds farmers should also have a role in crafting any future legislation tackling climate change issues. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.