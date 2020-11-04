(Des Moines) -- Once again, it was close. And once again, Cindy Axne was victorious.
Unofficial results show Democratic incumbent Axne reelected in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, defeating Republican challenger David Young by a razor-thin margin. Axne received 218,968 votes, or 48.98%, to Young's 212,727 votes, or 47.59%. Only 6,241 votes separated the candidates in a rematch from 2018, when then-challenger Axne knocked off Young, who served two terms in Congress. Speaking to her supporters via ZOOM late Tuesday evening, Axne thanked the 3rd district's voters for reelecting her.
"Having the reaffirmed trust of Iowans to be their voice in Washington renews my commitment to fight for them," said Young, "for all of you in the weeks, and months, and years ahead. And I'd like to thank my opponent David Young for the hard-fought campaign. I just heard from David a few moments ago, and I appreciate his words as we close out this election."
Axne recalled the challenges Iowa has faced during her first term, including the 2019 Missouri River floods, COVID-19, and the August derecho. But, she says the challenges aren't over.
"I feel obligated to remind you that this election doesn't mark the hard times we've faced here in Iowa," she said. "It can, however, mark the beginning in the new direction in the fight to get us back on track. And while it's too early to really understanding exactly what our government will look like in January, it will be important to come together to fix the issues facing our nation."
Young sought to console his supporters in his concession speech.
"Well, I did not want to give THIS speech tonight," said Young. "Hey, how are you? We're good, right? We're still alive We're alive and we're kicking. You win some and you lose some. You lose a few sometimes. It's a great showing here. We have a great country, right? You know why? Because, the best are Iowans. We know that for sure."
Saying he accepts the will of the people, an emotional Young paid tribute to Iowa.
"I love being from flyover country," he said. "People fly over it, that's fine. There's something so special about this place. If you're fortunate enough to land here, you know why you love it. Iowa's people show great grace and grit. We are humble, and we are very bold. We seek justice with such forgiving hearts. We love God, we fear him. We need him, we need each other. Despite our differences, we are so much alike."
Libertarian candidate Brian Jack Holder of Council Bluffs received 15,338 votes, or 3.43%