(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is among those pushing for Iowa to receive additional doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
Axne recently discussed the situation with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, and has talked to fellow House committee members working with the Biden Administration on COVID vaccine allocations. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program recently, Axne says she wants to make sure Iowa has enough of the vaccine to meet the demand for shots.
"We're about 15th in the nation when it comes to administering the vaccine, as far as administration of the vaccine," said Axne. "But, we're only about 46th in the nation in terms of the allocation we're getting. So, you see, there's a big gap there. We've got to get more so that we can make sure we're administering more."
However, the West Des Moines Democrat says the vaccine won't work unless Iowans actually take the shots.
"We need to make sure people are taking it," she said. "Because, the more people that are getting the vaccine, the more it shows that we've got a need for it, and that will also help us get more to Iowa. So, the production of it by the president in instituting the National Defense Production Act is really important in making sure we're addressing this issue in our country."
President Biden announced the purchase of 200 million additional doses last week, and has set a goal of 100 million vaccinations in the first 100 days of his administration. Axne believes meeting that goal is doable, provided that an adequate process is in place to produce the vaccine.
"What I've been told is there's a lack of transparency, and a lack of understanding of what that process is in getting that vaccine distributed that was left with the Trump Administration, and given to the Biden Administration, as they were left with little information on what that process looked like," said the congresswoman."So, if we can get a good process in place, we can get these vaccines out there."
You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.